Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash on SH-288 feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting a couple on a motorcycle and killing the female passenger.

The crash happened on Holcombe at 288 around 10:31 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities told ABC13 that the driver of a black Chevy Tahoe ran a red light and crashed into the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle survived, but his female passenger was thrown off and died at the scene.

Police say the motorcycle driver did not show signs of intoxication.
