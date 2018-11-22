HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Three men are wanted for an attack on a woman who was allegedly raped and stabbed, before one of them tried to drown her, Houston police say.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, authorities say the men abducted her and put her into a dark-colored, four-door sedan at the intersection of Rushcreek Drive and Northborough Drive, where she was continuously assaulted and then taken to a wooded, swampy area nearby.
According to police, the first suspect raped her while the other two suspects held her down.
He also cut and stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife, before trying to drown, suffocate and strangle the victim. She lost consciousness.
She woke up hours later in the same location with her clothes partially removed.
The victim ran down the street and flagged a passerby for help.
All three suspects are described as black men, however police only have a sketch of the first man.
He is believed to be in his mid-20s with a medium build and medium height, braided hair, and a beard. He wore a gold chain and had a flames or fire tattoo on his neck area.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges of the suspects wanted in this case.
If you know anything, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers app.