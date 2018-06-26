Woman survives 100-foot fall down cliff in nature sanctuary

A woman is recovering after surviving a fall at a nature sanctuary in Tenafly (Parkway Police)

TENAFLY, New Jersey --
Authorities say a woman was seriously injured but is expected to survive after a 100-foot fall down a cliff face at a New Jersey nature sanctuary.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police said in a release that the 31-year-old Ridgefield Park resident fell from the top of the Greenbrook Waterfall area in Greenbrook Sanctuary on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers hiked about 100 feet down a "rugged, steep cliff side" to find her on some rocks with multiple injuries. A rappel team and emergency medical responders carried her up to an ambulance. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries.

In April, two women who said they couldn't walk out on their own were removed by boat. In November, four people trapped on a cliff were rescued.
