Woman suing iconic hotel after she got hurt while trespassing

EMBED </>More Videos

The Old Hotel Fresno building in downtown has been named in a recent lawsuit that centers around trespassing.

By
FRESNO, California --
The Old Hotel Fresno building in downtown has been named in a recent lawsuit that centers around trespassing.

Last summer firefighters rescued a woman who fell from the roof of the building through a hole and landed four stories down, just after midnight.

That woman Alleyne Johnson is now suing the Southern California owners, Apec International, alleging that they failed to follow proper safety guidelines and take care of any unsafe conditions.

The suit says she suffered significant injuries, physical and mental anguish and incurred medical expenses.

Action News Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says this lawsuit is not cut and dried.

"At first blush, they're going to say, 'Well, what are they doing here? Why do we even have a lawsuit here?' Until you hear the law. The law in California treats each one of the individuals: the trespasser, the invitee, and the licensee equally," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

"How much care did the owner put into this property? If all the doors were boarded up and signs, I think the landlord has done a good job warning the public," said Capozzi.

Under California law, a landowner can be responsible for a trespasser if they do not provide reasonable care to ensure no one gets hurt on the property.

But if the trespasser -- in this case, Alleyne Johnson -- assumes the risk that something could happen to her by entering a property that was boarded up and dilapidated.

"If they assume that risk then there is going to be no liability on behalf of the landlord at all," said Capozzi.

The case is expected for trial later this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trespassinglawsuitu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center
More News