A Texas woman is suing a Chinese buffet for $1 million over "fried rice syndrome."Germaine Mobley, 62, said she ordered fried rice from a Waxahachie restaurant just outside Dallas two years ago.Mobley said after eating there she became gravely ill and was in the ICU for eight days due to her sickness.Doctors say the illness is caused by the bacteria, Bacillus Cereus, which is commonly found in foods kept at room temperature.The restaurant's owner denies Mobley's allegations that their food made her sick.