Driver who got stuck in Escalade on METRO tracks had BAC nearly 3 times legal limit

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested for DWI after she drove her Cadillac Escalade onto METRO train tracks in north Houston, police say.

Authorities told ABC13 29-year-old Jeanette Perez was intoxicated around 12:45 a.m. as she drove southbound on North Main and entered the tracks at Hogan.



She continued to drive about 400 feet on the elevated portion of the tracks before her vehicle broke down and got stuck.

Because of where the SUV was positioned, a standard tow truck couldn't remove it.

Crews brought in special equipment to lift the Escalade off the tracks.

According to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Houston police and the Metro Police Department determined Perez was highly intoxicated.

Prosecutors say Perez had a blood alcohol content of .22, nearly three times the legal limit.



Authorities say they don't know where she was coming from.



Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondrunk drivingdwi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News