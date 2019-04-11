Driver who got stuck in Escalade on METRO tracks had BAC nearly 3 times legal limit

BREAKING: @METROHouston police say this is the drunk driver who crashed on the train tracks overnight.



29-year-old Jeanette Perez



29-year-old Jeanette Perez

According to the DA's Office, her Blood Alcohol Content was nearly 3x the legal limit.

This is what happens to your car when you drive up onto METRO Houston train tracks....



Signs say "DO NOT ENTER" - driver apparently didn't notice!



We're live on abc13houston!

Crews had to bring in special equipment to get this Cadillac Escalade off the METRO Houston tracks this AM!



Police say the woman who drove her car up there was intoxicated!!



Live report on abc13houston!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested for DWI after she drove her Cadillac Escalade onto METRO train tracks in north Houston, police say.Authorities told ABC13 29-year-old Jeanette Perez was intoxicated around 12:45 a.m. as she drove southbound on North Main and entered the tracks at Hogan.She continued to drive about 400 feet on the elevated portion of the tracks before her vehicle broke down and got stuck.Because of where the SUV was positioned, a standard tow truck couldn't remove it.Crews brought in special equipment to lift the Escalade off the tracks.According to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Houston police and the Metro Police Department determined Perez was highly intoxicated.Prosecutors say Perez had a blood alcohol content of .22, nearly three times the legal limit.Authorities say they don't know where she was coming from.