Woman struck by lightning at music festival may have been on cellphone

BRENDAN RAND
A woman struck by lightning at the Country Thunder music festival in Wisconsin early Friday may have been using her cellphone at the time, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was found unconscious and had no identification when she was found by officials at 12:36 a.m. Friday.

There were no direct witnesses to the lightning strike, but the woman's injuries to her ear were consistent with her using her cellphone at the time, according to Sgt. Mark Malecki, of the sheriff's department.

The woman was seriously injured and rushed to Northern Illinois Medical Center.

ABC affiliate WISN reported she was later moved to Loyola University Medical Center. Her condition there was unknown.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Show More
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
More News