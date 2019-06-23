Woman stole $20K watch from man in River Oaks, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a woman they say stole a $20,000 watch from a man in River Oaks.

The man told police he had been drinking on May 1, but remembers walking with the woman to a location on Mid Lane.

The man says when he woke up the next day, he noticed the woman was gone and his watch was missing.

The suspect is described as a white female with long blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a charge and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Report information and submit tips by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.crime-stoppers.org.
