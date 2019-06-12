Woman stabbed twice in chest over parking spot: Witnesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5342894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have made an arrest after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death as reported during Action News at 11 on June 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Witnesses say a woman was stabbed to death Tuesday night after an argument over a parking space.Police in Philadelphia say the 27-year-old victim was found lying in the street around 9:30 p.m., bleeding from two stab wounds to her chest.Investigators said the victim was unresponsive but showed signs of life. She was pronounced dead at a hospital about 30 minutes later.A witness told investigators a woman with red braids and wearing pink shorts fled the scene."About three blocks away, they saw a female fitting that description with the red braids, the pink shorts. They stopped that female, they brought a witness to the stabbing to the location and a witness positively identified the female," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police said they will interview additional witnesses to try to get a clearer picture of what led up to the incident.Initial reports from the scene indicated the stabbing stemmed from an argument over a parking space, but police said Wednesday morning that a motive has not been officially determined.