Woman stabbed twice in chest over parking spot: Witnesses

Police in Philadelphia say the 27-year-old victim was found lying in the street around 9:30 p.m., bleeding from two stab wounds to her chest.
Investigators said the victim was unresponsive but showed signs of life. She was pronounced dead at a hospital about 30 minutes later.
A witness told investigators a woman with red braids and wearing pink shorts fled the scene.
"About three blocks away, they saw a female fitting that description with the red braids, the pink shorts. They stopped that female, they brought a witness to the stabbing to the location and a witness positively identified the female," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police said they will interview additional witnesses to try to get a clearer picture of what led up to the incident.
Initial reports from the scene indicated the stabbing stemmed from an argument over a parking space, but police said Wednesday morning that a motive has not been officially determined.
