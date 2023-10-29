Police find 52-year-old woman dead with stab wounds at an apartment complex picnic table in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 52-year-old woman was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in Conroe on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an incident with weapons at 15000 Mansions View Dr. Upon arrival, officers said they found Talat Jehan Khan with multiple stab wounds at a picnic table in the common area of the apartment complex.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot, but with the help of witnesses' descriptions, authorities were able to catch him nearby on Johnson-Martin Rd.

Khan was unable to be revived and died of her injuries on scene.

As the investigation continues, the suspect is being interviewed by detectives.