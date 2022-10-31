Woman found bleeding from stabbing on MetroRail, company says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for stabbing a woman on the MetroRail over the weekend is still on the run, the public transportation company confirmed on Monday.

The assault happened at about 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 on the Palm Center Transit Center rail platform, according to the Metro Police Department.

Officers said they found the woman bleeding from the stabbing.

She was rushed to a hospital, but officials did not have an update on her condition.

It was also unclear what kind of weapon was used.

This incident is still under investigation.

