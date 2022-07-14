stabbing

Man accused of stabbing his ex still in hospital after brother-in-law intervened with bat, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of stabbing the mother of his baby in southwest Houston has been arrested, according to Houston police.

Leonardo Jose Acosta Perez, 32, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Officers were called to the St. James Place Apartment in the 9100 block of Fondren just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man forced himself inside the apartment and immediately started stabbing the woman and cut her sister who tried to intervene, police said.



Acosta Perez arrived at his ex-girlfriend's apartment and demanded to see his infant son, according to HPD.

The victim reportedly asked the suspect to leave multiple times.

The 36-year-old woman, her sister and the baby were all inside their apartment when the suspect forced his way inside, police said.

Acosta Perez reportedly claimed he had a gift for his son, but instead pulled out a knife and stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

Investigators said the suspect even cut the victim's sister, who tried to intervene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

During the attack, the victim's brother-in-law arrived at the apartment. He was already on the way because, according to police, he also lives at the location.

He told investigators he saw Acosta Perez strangling her.



That's when the brother-in-law reportedly struck Acosta Perez with a baseball bat and held him until officers arrived.

Police released Acosta Perez's mugshot on Thursday, which appeared to show wounds on his head that had been stapled shut.

Acosta Perez was transported to Memorial Hermann. He will be transported to jail after his release from the hospital, HPD said.
