Man accused of stabbing his ex still in hospital after brother-in-law intervened with bat, HPD says

Leonardo Jose Acosta Perez, 32, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.
Officers were called to the St. James Place Apartment in the 9100 block of Fondren just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Father accused of stabbing ex and her sister at SW Houston apartment, police say
Acosta Perez arrived at his ex-girlfriend's apartment and demanded to see his infant son, according to HPD.
The victim reportedly asked the suspect to leave multiple times.
The 36-year-old woman, her sister and the baby were all inside their apartment when the suspect forced his way inside, police said.
Acosta Perez reportedly claimed he had a gift for his son, but instead pulled out a knife and stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times.
Investigators said the suspect even cut the victim's sister, who tried to intervene.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
During the attack, the victim's brother-in-law arrived at the apartment. He was already on the way because, according to police, he also lives at the location.
He told investigators he saw Acosta Perez strangling her.
ARRESTED: Booking photo of Leonardo Jose Acosta Perez, 32, now charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the stabbing of a woman at 9109 Fondren Rd. on Tuesday (July 12).
Details: https://t.co/orFZLudufb#HouNews #OneSafeHouston pic.twitter.com/moozPRjvXj
That's when the brother-in-law reportedly struck Acosta Perez with a baseball bat and held him until officers arrived.
Police released Acosta Perez's mugshot on Thursday, which appeared to show wounds on his head that had been stapled shut.
Acosta Perez was transported to Memorial Hermann. He will be transported to jail after his release from the hospital, HPD said.