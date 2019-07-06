u.s. & world

Georgia woman sprays would-be car thief with gasoline: Police

CONYERS, Georgia -- Authorities say a Georgia woman at a gas station doused a man in gasoline as he tried to steal her car.

WSB-TV reports the woman was pumping gas in her car Thursday outside Atlanta when the man approached the passenger door undetected.

The woman noticed the man once he was in the driver's seat of her Dodge Challenger. She pulled the gas nozzle and sprayed him with gasoline, which scared him off.

Rockdale County Deputy Lee Thomas said a Chrysler 300 dropped the man off at the gas station and picked him up soaked in gasoline.

Thomas believes the crew has done this before and he's sure they'll try it again.

Authorities aren't identifying the woman.

"It was like a movie. I didn't realize it was actually happening," an unidentified witness told WSB. "My son told me, 'Dad, I think he's trying to steal the car,' and I was looking, and I heard the car revving up. The next thing I know, he jumped out of the car and he started running."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiatheftcar theftu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News