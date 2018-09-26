Pearland police arrested a man accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend's mother to death.Richard Key has been charged with the murder of Kathryn Harson.According to court documents, officers consider Key to be an extreme risk to his ex-girlfriend and their children.Jessica Harson, Key's former girlfriend, told Eyewitness News that she found Key on top of her mother."I said, 'What did you do?'" Harson explained. "He was on the side of her acting like he was giving her mouth-to-mouth, but I could tell she was gone. I ran and called 911."Kathryn was strangled one day after she finished radiation therapy for lung cancer.Court document say that on the day of the murder, Key had been evicted from the home all three shared.Harson believes the eviction is what set him off."Turns out, I didn't know him even after 10 years," said Harson.Harson described her mother as generous, caring and very sarcastic."That was my best friend," Harson said.Key is currently in the Harris County jail on a $250,000 bond."I'm eventually going to have to forgive him, but that will be a long time from now," Hanson said.