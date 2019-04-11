Woman sends warning after being attacked in Rice Village

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Debbi Brod was almost a victim of a purse snatching in Rice Village on Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.As she was making her way to the parking area, a man threw her to the ground and attempted to steal her purse.She said her only defense was her voice.Brod started screaming and ran the thief away.She believes it is now her job to warn other women of the dangers of robbers."This is unacceptable and we need to demand more from our mayor, our police department, our organizational leaders," Brod said.She calls it an epidemic and demands more action not only from local leaders but from the community, as well.As for now, Brod said she will no longer carry a purse and encourages other women do the same.