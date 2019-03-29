Woman hospitalized after boyfriend allegedly slashes her throat at Houston hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering after police say she was slashed in the throat Friday morning.Houston police responded to reports of an injured woman at a hotel near Will Clayton Parkway around 3:30 a.m.Dispatchers say the woman was slashed across the throat, and transported to the hospital in stable condition.The woman's boyfriend was arrested and accused of slashing her throat. He was later transported to the hospital after authorities say he attempted to commit suicide.