Woman shot while driving on West Tidwell in north Houston

North Division officers are on a shooting at 600 W. Tidwell and N. Shepherd, where one patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police want to know who shot a woman while she was driving in north Houston overnight.Police say a bullet hit her in the back while her car was headed eastbound on West Tidwell and North Shepherd around 1:30 a.m. Monday.The woman's car ran off the road and crashed into a nearby building. She was taken to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.Police believe whoever shot her was also in a car traveling eastbound on West Tidwell. Bullets hit two other vehicles headed westbound on West Tidwell.No one in the other vehicles was hurt. Police interviewed the drivers to get a suspect description.There's known no motive for the shooting at this time. Police plan to talk to the woman who was shot while she recovers in the hospital.