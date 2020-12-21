Woman shot while driving on West Tidwell in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police want to know who shot a woman while she was driving in north Houston overnight.

Police say a bullet hit her in the back while her car was headed eastbound on West Tidwell and North Shepherd around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The woman's car ran off the road and crashed into a nearby building. She was taken to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.



Police believe whoever shot her was also in a car traveling eastbound on West Tidwell. Bullets hit two other vehicles headed westbound on West Tidwell.

No one in the other vehicles was hurt. Police interviewed the drivers to get a suspect description.

There's known no motive for the shooting at this time. Police plan to talk to the woman who was shot while she recovers in the hospital.
