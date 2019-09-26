Boyfriend says he was trying to take gun away from girlfriend it went off, killing her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they're investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in north Houston.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Cetti Street near Luzon around 1 a.m.

Police say the woman's boyfriend said she was attempting to commit suicide when he tried to take the gun away from her and it went off.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities have not yet released the woman's name or age.
