Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and leaving her to die

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is on the loose in Brookshire after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend to death, leaving her lying in a parking lot and taking off in her vehicle.Brookshire police said they responded to multiple gunshots in the 200 block of Waller Avenue Friday around 1:58 a.m.When officers arrived, they said they found a woman dead in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.The woman was later identified as Amanda Sampson. Her family said she was shot five times in the back.The investigation led authorities to identify the man as Sampson's 47-year-old ex-boyfriend, Dundre Delaun Maxfield.Police said Maxfield took off in Sampson's 2017 silver Kia.Sampson leaves behind a daughter and three grandchildren. Her sisters said they feel that she's now with God but are asking for the public's help in finding Maxfield.If you spot her vehicle or Maxfield, you are urged to contact Brookshire Police at 281-375-5000.