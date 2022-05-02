woman shot

1 in custody after woman shot in leg at apartment complex in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is in custody after a woman was shot in the leg early Monday morning in southeast Houston.

Police were called at about 6:42 a.m. to an apartment complex at 3804 Mt. Pleasant and La Salette.

When officers and EMS arrived, they found the woman.

Police told ABC13 they saw a suspect leaving the area. They eventually took that person into custody.

As SkyEye flew over the scene, another woman who appeared to be distraught was lying in the street on her cell phone.

EMS also checked her out.

At last check, officials were looking for a weapon.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.
