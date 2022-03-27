HPD searching for woman who shot another woman in parking lot of nightclub near NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said they are searching for a woman who shot another woman outside a club near NRG Stadium Saturday night.Officers were called at about 11:40 p.m. to the parking lot of a club along South Main near Buffalo Speedway.The victim told police she knows the shooter, and had gotten into an argument with her in the parking lot.Police said a friend of the victim drove her to a nearby Pappas Bar-B-Q and called for help.The woman was shot in the chest, though officers said she is expected to survive.