HPD searching for woman who shot another woman in parking lot of nightclub near NRG Stadium

Woman shot in parking lot of nightclub near NRG Stadium, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said they are searching for a woman who shot another woman outside a club near NRG Stadium Saturday night.

Officers were called at about 11:40 p.m. to the parking lot of a club along South Main near Buffalo Speedway.


The victim told police she knows the shooter, and had gotten into an argument with her in the parking lot.

Police said a friend of the victim drove her to a nearby Pappas Bar-B-Q and called for help.


The woman was shot in the chest, though officers said she is expected to survive.
