officer involved shooting

Seabrook PD officer shoots armed woman during domestic violence call

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who police say was armed with a rifle was shot by an officer in Seabrook during a domestic disturbance call.

It happened at a home on West Flamingo Drive near Albatross around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright, officers were responding to a call in which a man reported his wife was armed and was trying to kill him.

Police said when officers arrived, they heard gunshots. Shortly after, they said the woman, who was described as a white female in her 30s, came out armed with a rifle. She fired the weapon twice, according to police. That's when investigators say an officer fired back and shot the female in the chest, according to Wright.

"They immediately rendered the area safe, detained her and rendered her aid until the ambulance could take her," said Wright.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Clear Lake. Her condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, Wright said no officers were injured during the incident. Seabrook PD along with the Texas Rangers have launched an investigation, which remains ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookwoman shotofficer involved shootingwoman injuredgun violenceshootingdomestic violenceguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect arrested after shooting at Montgomery Co. deputies
Man with knife shot and killed by deputies in Cypress
Part of baby's skull removed after officer accidentally shot child
Man accused of killing HPD sergeant released on $750K bond
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capital murder charge filed in 6-year-old girl's death
Police says no evidence of shooting found at Galleria Mall
32 stolen catalytic converters found during traffic stop
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
18-year-old with autism missing after chatting online with stranger
#StopAsianHate vigil and rally honors 8 killed in Atlanta
HCSO video shows traffic unit's efforts to combat street racing
Show More
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Doctor reunited with family after year living in RV to keep COVID away
Stimulus payment stolen by scammers, Houston woman says
Major road closures could slow you down this weekend
5 shot at N. Houston after-hours nightclub
More TOP STORIES News