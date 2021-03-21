Seabrook PD officer shoots armed woman during domestic violence call

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who police say was armed with a rifle was shot by an officer in Seabrook during a domestic disturbance call.It happened at a home on West Flamingo Drive near Albatross around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.According to Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright, officers were responding to a call in which a man reported his wife was armed and was trying to kill him.Police said when officers arrived, they heard gunshots. Shortly after, they said the woman, who was described as a white female in her 30s, came out armed with a rifle. She fired the weapon twice, according to police. That's when investigators say an officer fired back and shot the female in the chest, according to Wright."They immediately rendered the area safe, detained her and rendered her aid until the ambulance could take her," said Wright.The woman was rushed to a hospital in Clear Lake. Her condition is unknown.Meanwhile, Wright said no officers were injured during the incident. Seabrook PD along with the Texas Rangers have launched an investigation, which remains ongoing.