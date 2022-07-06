Woman found with multiple gunshot wounds after suspected robbery in west Houston, HPD says

Midwest officers are on a shooting at 2400 S Voss. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was found shot in a car on Houston's westside.Police said they found the injured woman with several gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car, parked on South Voss near Westheimer, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.Houston police believe the woman was shot during a robbery.Investigators said it appeared that the gunman took items from the woman before shooting her and fleeing the scene.At last check, the woman was in the hospital in critical condition.Police said there was another woman in the car at the time of the shooting.She was not injured and was talking with police about exactly what led up to the shooting.