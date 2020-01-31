Woman shot, person unaccounted for after house fire in El Campo

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot and one person is unaccounted for after a fire in El Campo, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of East Elm around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived to the home, they say the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities are working to determine how the woman was shot.

Police say a man who lived inside the home has not been accounted for. They're searching the home, which is a total loss, for any clues.
