Authorities searching for gunman after woman shot outside business in southwest Houston

Police say a woman was found shot outside a business on Richmond Avenue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of a business in southwest Houston.

Authorities were called to the 10400 block of Richmond Avenue for report of a shooting.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that a woman was shot by a male in a grey hoodie with glasses.

The gunman allegedly drove away from the scene in a grey Honda CRV. Police are currently searching the area for the suspect.

It's not immediately clear what caused the shooting, or the condition of the victim.
