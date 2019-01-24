Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of a business in southwest Houston.Authorities were called to the 10400 block of Richmond Avenue for report of a shooting.Investigators told Eyewitness News that a woman was shot by a male in a grey hoodie with glasses.The gunman allegedly drove away from the scene in a grey Honda CRV. Police are currently searching the area for the suspect.It's not immediately clear what caused the shooting, or the condition of the victim.