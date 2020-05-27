Woman shot in the face in SW Houston, police believe it could be gang related

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot in the face in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning, and now police are wondering if it could be connected to other criminal activity.

Authorities responded to Elm Street near Ashcroft, where a silver car with five visible bullet holes on the driver's side was left at the scene.

According to investigators, the woman was sitting in the driver's seat when someone came up and shot her at point-blank range.



The woman was hit twice in the cheek. Authorities say she is in critical condition, but is stable.

Another woman who happened to be in the area was flagged down and drove the injured woman to the hospital.

Police say there are very few details on the suspect since there were no known witnesses, and people only heard it and ran outside to see what happened afterwards.



Investigators on the scene say this is the third shooting to happen in the last several hours in the area, and they're wondering if it has something to do with gang activity.

"The amount of times they shot, they shot five times at that vehicle, so that stands out," one investigator said. "And just the area that it's in, like you said, there are two other shootings, so that stands out as well."



HPD is asking anybody who might have seen something or who knows anything about this shooting to contact them immediately.

