Woman shot in reported home invasion in west Harris County

A woman was shot in a reported home invasion in west Harris County.
Deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of Auburn Valley Lane near Waterstone Crest.
When deputies arrived, they discovered blood trails, shell casings and drug paraphernalia.
The woman is at the hospital. Authorities did not have an update on her condition.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says its Violent Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit are investigating.
