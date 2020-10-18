Woman shot in head in possible road rage shooting, deputies say

A woman was shot in the head during a possible road rage shooting Sunday afternoon near Spring Cypress Road, deputies said.The woman, who is in her 20s, arrived to an emergency room in northwest Harris County with the gunshot wound after someone shot into the back window of the truck she was in, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Emergency crews were able to find the woman's pulse before she was taken to Memorial Hermann by LifeFlight.It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.