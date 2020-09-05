Woman found shot to death in front yard after argument in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot to death in her front yard Saturday morning in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

It happened on Lindenloch near Greenpark Manor around 3 a.m.

Police said there was an argument in front of the residence between four or five people. At some point during the argument, a gun went off.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she died. She was between 45 to 50 years old.

Police said they were investigating to find out who was in possession of the firearm.
