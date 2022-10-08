WATCH LIVE

Suspect wanted after woman shot in driveway of northwest Houston home, HCSO says

1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot outside of a home in northwest Houston, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said they responded to a shooting at 17630 Waverly Grove Dr. at about 11:25 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in her 20s shot in the stomach, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was reportedly taken by Life Flight to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said they have not determined what led to the shooting.

According to investigators, it appears the woman was shot in the driveway of a home.

No suspect information is available as deputies are searching for witnesses or surveillance video of the incident.

A weapon was recovered, but it is unclear if the weapon is related to the shooting, HCSO said.

