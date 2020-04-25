Woman shot in arm while driving in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was driving near Hugh Road when she was suddenly shot in the arm.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in north Harris County along Adel Road.

The woman was hit in her upper left shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There was no description of the shooter.

Photos taken by a Harris County Sheriff's captain showed the woman's truck damaged by gunshots.



