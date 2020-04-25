Woman shot in arm while driving in north Harris County

District 1deputies are in the 1900 block of Adel Road. Adult female shot in the arm. Deputy applied a tourniquet and She was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Violent Crimes Investigators are responding. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/6i58Uto9ni — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was driving near Hugh Road when she was suddenly shot in the arm.It happened around 2:45 a.m. in north Harris County along Adel Road.The woman was hit in her upper left shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.There was no description of the shooter.Photos taken by a Harris County Sheriff's captain showed the woman's truck damaged by gunshots.