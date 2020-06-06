Innocent woman struck with bullet in apartment while watching TV

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent woman was shot in the backside while inside her apartment Friday in northeast Houston, according to police.It happened at an apartment complex on Homestead and Tidwell around 10:30 p.m.Two men had a shoot out in the parking lot of the complex, and one of the bullets struck the woman who was in her living room watching TV in her second-story apartment.Police said she was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.There is no word on any arrests.