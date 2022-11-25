Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after deputies say she was shot by a man during a possible domestic violence incident Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said units responded to the shooting at an apartment complex located in the 8500 block of Point Park Drive.

A woman, said to be in her 20s, was allegedly visiting one of the units when a man shot her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene.

The relationship between the woman and the suspect is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.