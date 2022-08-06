Woman shot by stray bullet during shootout at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot by a stray bullet amid a shootout at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around midnight, Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Beechnut Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

Investigators said a man was seen running through the Sunset Crossing apartment complex, chasing other men and shooting at them.

While bullets were flying, a stray bullet shot the innocent woman in the shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to HPD.

HPD said several apartments were also struck, but no further injuries were reported.

The suspect and the other men fled the scene, police said.