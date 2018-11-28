EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4782272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A police chase has ended in Liberty County after a Baytown officer fired shots during a traffic stop.

Lt. Steve Dorris with Baytown P.D. briefs the media on an officer involved shooting.

A Baytown police officer shot and wounded a female suspect during a traffic stop.Baytown police say a canine unit stopped a vehicle in the 7100 block of Highway 146.Lt. Steve Dorris says a male passenger was being detained behind the vehicle by another officer when the woman put her truck in reverse and started backing up."The primary officer tried to remove her from the vehicle, at which time she placed the truck in reverse, backs up, almost runs over the male passenger who is now standing at the back of the truck with the secondary officer, almost strikes the secondary officer, almost strikes the primary officer," said Dorris.Dorris said, "In fear for his life and the life of the male passenger of the vehicle, our officer drew his duty weapon and discharged several rounds into the vehicle."The driver continued to back up, and eventually got back on the road and led police on a pursuit.The pursuit ended in Liberty County on FM 1409 where the woman was arrested at a mobile home.The woman was struck at least one time by the officer's gunfire and she was transported to Hermann Hospital, where she is being treated.