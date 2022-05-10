woman shot

Investigation underway after a man says he shot his sister, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in southeast Houston, police say.

At about 5:58 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a call from a man saying he shot his sister.

HPD has units on the scene located at 1300 Hackney Street with the suspect barricaded, police say.

This is a developing story.
