Investigation underway after a man says he shot his sister, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in southeast Houston, police say.
At about 5:58 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a call from a man saying he shot his sister.
HPD has units on the scene located at 1300 Hackney Street with the suspect barricaded, police say.
This is a developing story.
