Woman shot, body found inside house after fire in El Campo

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot and one other person was found dead inside a home in El Campo after a fire, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of East Elm around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived to the home, they said the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

A 21-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities are working to determine how the woman was shot.

Police said a body was found inside of the home after a man was reported missing.
