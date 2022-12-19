Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area

Police are looking for the man believed to have shot his girlfriend in the head outside of a bar in the Montrose area. Here's what we know about the suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man they say shot his girlfriend in the head outside a bar in the Montrose area late Sunday night.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Grant near Fairview around 11 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim got into an argument with her boyfriend while inside the bar. Then, the pair went outside.

At some point, gunshots were fired.

Police said that when they arrived, they found the woman still at the scene with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators didn't have a full description of the suspect, but said he is in his mid-20s, has a nose ring and was wearing a black and white poncho.

Police were working to see if cameras in the area captured the shooting, but also ask that if you have any information, to contact them.

If you or someone you know needs help getting out of an abusive relationship, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).