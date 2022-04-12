woman killed

Police searching for man accused of shooting and killing woman in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a woman in a northwest Houston apartment in an act of family violence.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex in the 7700 block of West Gulf Bank near Hollister, according to Houston police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members who were present at the time of the shooting say the shooter and the victim were in a relationship.

Police did not provide a description of the man or his vehicle.
