Woman shot and killed inside couple's home in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife are being questioned after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in their home in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, deputy constables responded to a call of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fox Mill Lane at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.



Upon arrival, a woman was found shot multiple times inside the home, according to a homicide investigator.

At some point during the incident, the husband got a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities did not immediately give a motive for the shooting. Investigators said this was not a self-defense incident and are looking at it as a homicide.



The woman is believed to be a friend of the couple, but authorities are not sure why she was staying at their home.

The husband and wife were taken to the homicide office to be questioned.
