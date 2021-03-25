Woman shot and killed inside couple's home in NW Harris County

@HCSOTexas & @Pct4Constable responded to a shooting at the 4900 block of Fox Mill Ln, in the Spring area. LifeFlight has transported a female in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/k0J65vfv6n — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 25, 2021

Update to shooting on Fox Mill Ln: female has been confirmed deceased at the hospital. https://t.co/INK8k1EXso — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 25, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife are being questioned after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in their home in northwest Harris County.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, deputy constables responded to a call of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fox Mill Lane at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.Upon arrival, a woman was found shot multiple times inside the home, according to a homicide investigator.At some point during the incident, the husband got a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.Authorities did not immediately give a motive for the shooting. Investigators said this was not a self-defense incident and are looking at it as a homicide.The woman is believed to be a friend of the couple, but authorities are not sure why she was staying at their home.The husband and wife were taken to the homicide office to be questioned.