Police need your help to identify woman killed in SE Houston parking lot

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Homicide investigators say it's a real mystery on Nathaniel Street near the Gulf Freeway. They don't know who she is or who shot her.

"We've got a real mystery here," said HPD Lt. W.L. Meeler.

Residents heard several gunshots around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They went outside, found her and did CPR, but it was too late.

Investigators are knocking on doors, talking to residents and looking for surveillance cameras. They believe somebody saw something and they're urging that person to come forward.

"This is a young lady, who I'm sure has a family that cares about her, that loves her, that wants justice for her. That's what we want to give them," said Meeler.

If you know anything, you're urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotwoman killedshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Running car may have led to family's carbon monoxide poisoning
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Family of man shot to death on West Loop pleads for justice
Shelter that helps women in danger now needs rescuing
Wife remembers man who drowned in Imelda's flood
How you can help stop deadly distracted driving
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
Show More
Man attacked by intruders carrying gun and machete: constable
Former cop claims self-defense in apartment mix-up murder
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter
How to register to vote in Texas
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News