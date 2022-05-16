woman killed

Man shoots and kills woman in southeast Houston, claiming she tried to rob him with gun, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman tried to rob man before she was killed, shooter tells HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after an alleged attempted robbery at an apartment in southeast Houston overnight.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway near Griggs.

The man accused of shooting the woman told Houston police that she was a friend of his.

He said that when he brought her back to his apartment, she pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, according to HPD.

The man told police he took the gun away and shot her three times, killing her.

When authorities arrived, they found the man in his 40s at the scene, and the woman in her 30s dead inside the apartment.

Investigators said there was no one else inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The man was detained for questioning.

Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the fatal shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotdeadly shootinghouston police departmentattempted robberyshots firedshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Woman in her 80s killed in house fire in N. Harris County
Murder victim's brother upset suspect's family has sister's baby
Officials release photo of man wanted for wife's murder in Atascocita
Man fled to Austin, confessed to killing girlfriend in Houston: HPD
TOP STORIES
Man charged in deadly flea market shooting, Harris Co. deputies say
11-year-old shot in drive-by might be paralyzed, officials say
Man shot by 2 suspects while watching eclipse on his roof, HPD says
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Near record heat and an Ozone Action Day Monday
Police release names of victims killed in mass shooting at supermarket
Show More
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
At least 1 person shot in shooting in north Harris Co., HCSO says
1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting, authorities say
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
2 boaters rescued near South Padre Island by Coast Guard
More TOP STORIES News