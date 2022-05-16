Man shoots and kills woman in southeast Houston, claiming she tried to rob him with gun, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after an alleged attempted robbery at an apartment in southeast Houston overnight.The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway near Griggs.The man accused of shooting the woman told Houston police that she was a friend of his.He said that when he brought her back to his apartment, she pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, according to HPD.The man told police he took the gun away and shot her three times, killing her.When authorities arrived, they found the man in his 40s at the scene, and the woman in her 30s dead inside the apartment.Investigators said there was no one else inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The man was detained for questioning.Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the fatal shooting.