Woman shot after telling party-goers to turn off music in northwest Houston

Deputies say a woman from upstairs yelled at the group to turn off the music and take the party elsewhere.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a woman was shot during a party at an apartment complex parking lot on Antoine Drive in northwest Houston.

They say a woman from the party then went up to that woman's apartment and people started throwing bottles at each other. That's when someone fired a shot from the parking lot, hitting the woman upstairs in the shoulder.

She is expected to survive. Deputies haven't announced if charges will be filed.
