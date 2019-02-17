Deputies say a woman was shot during a party at an apartment complex parking lot on Antoine Drive in northwest Houston.Deputies say a woman from upstairs yelled at the group to turn off the music and take the party elsewhere.They say a woman from the party then went up to that woman's apartment and people started throwing bottles at each other. That's when someone fired a shot from the parking lot, hitting the woman upstairs in the shoulder.She is expected to survive. Deputies haven't announced if charges will be filed.