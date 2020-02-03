Argument over man leads to 1 woman being shot in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot during an argument Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a convenience store on Bammel Lane in north Houston around 3 a.m.

Two women reportedly got into an argument over a man in the parking lot of the Stop and Go, when one of the women starting throwing bottles, police said.

The other woman pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the victim in the leg once.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The second woman fled the scene in a maroon-colored Impala.
