woman shot

Judge sets $175K bond for man accused of shooting ex-wife 4 times in NW Harris Co.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot 4 times by ex was denied protective order last year

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge told a man he has to stay 200 feet away from his ex-wife's home in northwest Harris County after he was accused of breaking in early Monday morning and shooting her four times.

ABC13 was the only station in court Tuesday morning when Aaron Wright made his first appearance since his arrest.

The judge really stressed the fact that it appears Aaron had an elaborate plan when he broke into his ex-wife's house.

He allegedly turned off the power, disabled the alarm, broke in through a back window and shot ex-wife Andrea Wright four times, all while their four kids slept.

Aaron reportedly used the power box on the side of the home, which was unlocked at the time of the shooting, to cut off the power.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gunman shoots ex-wife 4 times on day of court appearance for child custody battle, deputies say
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies say the man used the box on the side of the house to cut off all power before breaking into a back window and shooting the woman four times.



Video from the courtroom shows him standing before the judge.

The judge said, because of Aaron's "planning" and "technique" used to break in, she set his bond at $175,000 - $100,000 for a burglary charge and $75,000 for an aggravated assault charge.

The defense argued it should be lower because Aaron is low risk and pays child support for his children ages 7, 9, 11 and 13 years old.

The judge said no. Not only that, she also set strict bond conditions, warning Aaron that even if he can pay to get out of jail, he can't go within 200 feet of Andrea's house, even if the children are there.

Andrea is in stable condition. She has undergone at least one surgery and will likely need more, according to her current boyfriend.



Surveillance video shows Aaron and his girlfriend walking towards Andrea's house yesterday at 3:08 a.m., then running away two minutes later.

His girlfriend has not been charged in the case. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are working to positively identify everyone involved.

Court records show that Aaron filed for divorce two years ago, almost to the exact day of the shooting.

In February 2020, Andrea was granted a temporary protective order against Aaron, but a judge denied her attempt to extend it in November of that year.

Both neighbors and Andrea's current boyfriend said the former couple has a tumultuous relationship.

"Yeah, I think that's a problem. That's our judicial system unfortunately," a neighbor said. "I think there needs to be some changes to keep people like that away from people, you know, from her. Her ex-husband, who she knows is a violent person."

Records from HCSO show three calls for service to her address since March, including a terroristic threat and a suspicious vehicle. Precinct 4 has at least 13 calls from both Aaron and Andrea between 2019 and 2020. Many were requests from Andrea for welfare checks on their children while they were staying at their father's home.

Neighbor Richard Carlson said Aaron broke into Andrea's home shortly after she moved in.

Investigators say Aaron may have anticipated losing custody of the kids when the pair was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a child custody hearing.

Right now, we're waiting for the judge to go over the protective order, which we expect will have more specifics on Aaron not contacting Andrea.

Friends and family of Andrea set up a GoFundMe to help cover her medical expenses.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countywoman shotbondscourtshootingharris county sheriffs officecustody
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN SHOT
Houston mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Man cut off power before shooting ex-wife 4 times, HCSO says
Woman shot in chest in Highway 288 road rage incident
HPD arrests 16-year-old a week after a grandmother's murder
TOP STORIES
Houston mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Family hopes surveillance video will bring justice in man's killing
HISD adds 15 days to next school year following STAAR exam results
Galveston Co. to send COVID-19 relief money to fund border wall
You won't see as much rain in the next few days
First lady to stop by Astros COVID-19 vaccine event today
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Show More
Plans to clear backlog of criminal cases unanimously approved
Texans will soon be able to buy beer and wine earlier on Sundays
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears' conservatorship
FL condo resident alive because girlfriend persuaded him to stay over
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
More TOP STORIES News