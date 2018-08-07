POLICE: Grandmother shoots man who was riding his bike down the street and masturbating. Police say the man tried to get into the woman’s house. She got her pistol. Shot him in the chest. I’ll have the full story @10. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/HOMWtbJbDF — Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) August 8, 2018

Police say a man is accused of pleasing himself and trying to break into a woman's home in southeast Houston.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 6600 block of Cherrydale.According to investigators, a grandmother opened fire on the man after he was allegedly riding his bike down the street while masturbating.The woman told authorities that the man attempted to enter her home, so she retrieved her pistol and shot him in the chest.The suspect was transported to the hospital in stable condition.We do not know what charges, if any, the woman may face.Investigators told Eyewitness News that the man was out on bail for another exposure case. The man was allegedly walking down Bellfort naked.