Woman shoots attempted car burglar in SE Houston

Clear Lake officers are on a shooting at 10900 Gulf Fwy. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car burglary suspect was shot early Friday during a confrontation with an armed woman near Clear Lake, police said.It happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Gulf Freeway.The woman had parked her car at the complex when she saw a man trying to break in, according to Houston police.The woman went inside and grabbed a gun before going outside to confront the burglar, police said. During the confrontation, the woman shot him in the leg.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. He faces a burglary of a motor vehicle charge.The woman isn't expected to face charges related to the shooting.