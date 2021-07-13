Woman shoots boyfriend during altercation near Independence Heights, HPD says

North officers are on a shooting at 800 E 37th St. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman shot her boyfriend inside a house near Independence Heights, and children may have witnessed it.The shooting happened at a home on 37th street near Bombay Street around 1:30 a.m.Police say the couple got into some kind of altercation before the woman grabbed a gun and shot the man in the leg.The woman was detained at the scene.Police say there were children inside the home at the time of the shooting.The man was taken to a hospital and expected to survive, police said.HPD will talk to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to try and determine if charges will be filed.