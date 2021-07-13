man shot

Woman shoots boyfriend during altercation near Independence Heights, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman shot her boyfriend inside a house near Independence Heights, and children may have witnessed it.

The shooting happened at a home on 37th street near Bombay Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the couple got into some kind of altercation before the woman grabbed a gun and shot the man in the leg.



The woman was detained at the scene.

Police say there were children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital and expected to survive, police said.

HPD will talk to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to try and determine if charges will be filed.
