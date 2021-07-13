Woman shoots boyfriend during altercation near Independence Heights, HPD says

The shooting happened at a home on 37th street near Bombay Street around 1:30 a.m.
Police say the couple got into some kind of altercation before the woman grabbed a gun and shot the man in the leg.
North officers are on a shooting at 800 E 37th St. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 13, 2021
The woman was detained at the scene.
Police say there were children inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The man was taken to a hospital and expected to survive, police said.
HPD will talk to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to try and determine if charges will be filed.