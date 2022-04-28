man shot

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest at Westchase-area apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the chest in the Westchase area has been arrested.

Latonya Deshall Malone, 42, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 31-year-old Johnny Eason, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

HPD said Malone initially told officers she was asleep in the bedroom when the shooting happened.

However, she later admitted to firing the shot, according to HPD.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

