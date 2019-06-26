HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman cleaning her house shot and killed a man who broke in Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 9200 block of Rockcliff in north Harris County around 3 p.m.
The female homeowner told investigators she was doing some housework when she heard something break. She retrieved a pistol and hid in a closet. When the armed intruder opened the door, Gonzalez said the woman fired one shot, and it was fatal.
According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the intruder was armed with a gun.
"I commended her," said Gonzalez. "She was shaken up, but kudos to her. She could have been a victim. There's no way to know what could have happened. We're glad that she is alive."
The woman, in her 30's, told deputies her home has been burglarized before.
The case will be referred to a grand jury to determine whether any criminal charges are warranted. The intruder, believed to be in his 20's, has not been identified.
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Woman shoots and kills armed intruder in north Harris County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News