Woman shoots and kills armed intruder in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman cleaning her house shot and killed a man who broke in Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.Deputies responded to the shooting in the 9200 block of Rockcliff in north Harris County around 3 p.m.The female homeowner told investigators she was doing some housework when she heard something break. She retrieved a pistol and hid in a closet. When the armed intruder opened the door, Gonzalez said the woman fired one shot, and it was fatal.According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the intruder was armed with a gun."I commended her," said Gonzalez. "She was shaken up, but kudos to her. She could have been a victim. There's no way to know what could have happened. We're glad that she is alive."The woman, in her 30's, told deputies her home has been burglarized before.The case will be referred to a grand jury to determine whether any criminal charges are warranted. The intruder, believed to be in his 20's, has not been identified.